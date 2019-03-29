Wigan Pier regeneration gets a new boost

A significant step has been taken in the regeneration of Wigan’s most famous quarter.

The council has announced that The Old Courts – the town’s renowned arts venue – will work alongside property developer Step Places on transforming the historic Wigan Pier area into a new cultural hub.

The council unveiled its 10-year vision to regenerate the Pier in 2014, with Step Places brought in to spearhead it last year. A planning application is expected to be submitted within weeks.

Old Courts MD Dave Jenkins said: “Wigan Pier is known virtually everywhere you go, so we’re excited to be involved in a project we think will add huge value to the town. In recent years, there has been a definite cultural surge in Wigan with the opening of various venues, bars and eateries and it feels like Wigan is now becoming a credible destination.”

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We have had long-held ambitions to create a new purpose for Wigan Pier as a destination and leisure attraction.

“Step Places’ vision was from the outset extremely impressive and fulfilled everything that we hoped Wigan Pier would become.

“It is fantastic that they have agreed a partnership with The Old Courts, who have an extremely well respected and diverse cultural offering within the town centre. We will support Step

Places and The Old Courts throughout and look forward to Wigan Pier becoming a popular destination for people in the borough and beyond once again.”