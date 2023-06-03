St Helens Road in Leigh was shut at around 2pm on Saturday and several police cars and ambulances were seen in the area.

The closure was located between Leigh Bridge and Pennington Hall Park, and led to drivers having to use alternative routes or parking some distance away from their destination.

Multiple emergency service vehicles were on St Helens Road in Leigh. Photo by Rebecca Dagnall

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just after 2pm, two fire engines from Hindley and Bolton central fire station, along with the technical response unit and hydraulic platform from Leigh, were called to reports of a man on the roof of a building on St Helens Road, Leigh.

“Crews arrived quickly at scene. Firefighters used a nine-metre ladder to help the man off the roof of the building.