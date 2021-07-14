Busy Wigan road closed after cyclist taken to hospital in 'serious' condition

Manchester Road in Ince was shut at around 10.50am on Wednesday as emergency services, including the air ambulance, rushed to the area to help him.

A spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We have taken a man in his 50s to hospital in a serious condition following reports he’d fallen off his bicycle.

"We received the 999 call at 10.51.

"An ambulance, helimed crew, advanced paramedic and two response cars attended the scene at Manchester Road, Higher Ince."

Manchester Road was closed between Makerfield Way and Seaman Way, with long queues of traffic building up.

Bus operator Stagecoach Manchester and Wigan reported delays of up to 80 minutes to its services because of the incident.

