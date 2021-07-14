Busy Wigan road closed after emergency services called to incident
Road users in Wigan are warned they face long delays after emergency services closed a main route.
Manchester Road in Ince was shut due to a collision at around 10.50am on Wednesday, reported to have involved a man on a bicycle.
Emergency services were called, including the air ambulance, and the road was closed between Makerfield Way and Seaman Way, with long queues of traffic building up.
Bus operator Stagecoach Manchester and Wigan reported delays of up to 80 minutes to its services because of the incident.
Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
