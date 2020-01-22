Call for action to clean up ‘eyesore’ site in Wigan

There are calls for action to clean up an “eyesore” Wigan site which residents claim has become a dumping ground.

People living nearby have said that thousands of tonnes of waste has been dumped on the track to Morris Fold Cottage in Wigan Road, Aspull, by the site’s owner Liam Gallagher.

Pictures show the mess which includes rubble and a bench and tyre, with residents saying that the waste is being burnt.

Now they are calling for the Environment Agency to sort out the long-standing problem which has been labelled a “disgrace”.

Coun John Hilton, who represents the area on Wigan Council, said: “This is unfair to the residents that live close by and I’ve had a lot of complaints.

“Waste is being dumped there and burnt and there’s an obnoxious smell.

“It’s like a tip and a waste transit unit.

“There’s no planning for it and it and it’s in a lovely area but is an eyesore.

“People shouldn’t have to put up with that every day of the week.

“I hope the Environment Agency come down hard on the owner of the site as enough is enough. It’s horrendous.

“I’ll be contacting the enforcement and planning officers at the council regarding the site.”

Resident Robert Smith said that people were fed-up of the mess on the site.

He said: “They have dumped thousands of tons of waste on the track to Morris Fold Cottage.

“To top it off he is now dumping his horse muck at this site from the stables which have no planning in place.

“It’s a disgrace how the people of Aspull have to put up with such an eyesore.

“Burning waste and dumping waste we the residents are utterly fed up.”

The Environment Agency (EA) said it is investigating the matter.

A spokesman said: “An Environment Agency enforcement officer attended Morris Fold Farm on January 7.

“There has been no fires since the last visit on December 3.

“On the last visit there were two large piles of hardcore on the track, these have both been reduced in size following the Environment Agency’s instructions to remove them.

“The Environment Agency are currently investigating this matter in conjunction with the council and as with any live investigation we are limited in the information that we are able to provide in order not to jeopardise any potential legal case.”

The Wigan Post’s attempts to contact Mr Gallagher were unsuccessful.

Anyone who any information or wishes to report an incident should contact the EA 24 hour incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or email Incident_Communitcation_Service@environment-agency.gov.uk