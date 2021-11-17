Call to avoid Wigan A&E after road smash outside the hospital

Hospital bosses have issued an urgent appeal to the public that they try to find help instead from other casualty departments or health sources because it is very difficult to get onto the site.

A section of Wigan Lane is currently cordoned off as police and paramedics attend the collision scene - which is said to be close to the plantation gates - between a car and a van.

A spokesperson for Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Please be aware that part of Wigan Lane, the main route into Wigan Infirmary (RAEI) is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Wigan Infirmary A&E

"We are asking the public to support us and should you need urgent or emergency treatment, please use urgent or emergency care (eg Walk in Centre or Accident and Emergency Departments) at Leigh, Chorley, Preston or Bolton."

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2pm this afternoon (November 17) police were called to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Wigan Lane, Wigan.

"The two vehicles involved were a BMW and a Ford Transit van.

"The road is currently closed between Clifton Crescent and Kingsmeade. No arrests have been made.

Emergency services remain at the scene."