Can you spare a warm coat for Wigan people in need?

A Wigan data firm has teamed up with a homelessness charity to help keep those in need warm over the winter.

Cloud Perspective is helping The Brick with its latest campaign, which encourages people to donate their spare coats, gloves, scarves and other wintry garments to the borough’s less fortunate.

The firm, which resolves data issues for organisations across the globe, has worked closely with the Wigan charity on several previous projects, such as supporting the funding for their Period Poverty campaign.

Now, they are supporting efforts to provide warm clothing for the borough’s most vulnerable residents as the cold, dark winter nights approach.

Coats can be donated or taken, free of charge, from a rack set up in the reception of the Wigan Investment Centre, on Waterside Drive, where Cloud Perspective has its offices.

Martyn Leman and Miranda Pocock, founders of Cloud Perspective, spoke about their close partnership with the charity.

“We’re working with The Brick on a variety of things, this is just one of them,” said Martyn.

“The idea is, if you are in need of a coat, which a lot of people are, they can take one if they want to.

“And if there’s a lump of coats left at the end, we’ll take them all over to The Brick.”

He added: “It’s not our idea, but it’s our reaction to The Brick saying to us ‘can you help?’ We’re working very closely with them.”

Miranda said: “This time of year, everyone is thinking about getting layers on.

“With coats, it’s only really six months of the year that you’re particularly interested in them. Then typically they get put to the back of a wardrobe.

“For example, I’d bought one for a special trip to Iceland. I’m not going to wear that again, it’s like a big igloo coat. But it would be ideal for a homeless person.”

The Brick offers services to Wiganers who are homeless, in poverty or facing debt crisis.

Services run by the project include a crisis intervention service and Wigan’s largest food bank.

Louise Green, CEO at The Brick, said: “We are always humbled by the generous spirit of local Wigan businesses like Cloud Perspective who continuously go over and above to work with us to help the people in our community who need it the most.

“The Warm Coat Campaign has been launched for anyone who needs a warm coat as it is this time of the year when people are buying new coats and discarding the old.

“So all we ask is that if you need a coat take a coat and if you have a coat, leave a coat.

“As well as Wigan Investment Centre people can come to the Brick Works and the Brick Shop on Gidlow lane to take part in this campaign.”