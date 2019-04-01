Cancer researcher will pull on her trainers for Race For Life

A scientist is pledging to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life in memory of her father and is inviting everyone to join her.

Cancer researcher Claire Armstrong, 24, who works at the University of Liverpool, will take part in Haydock's Race For Life event on Sunday, July 14.

Claire Armstrong

Related: Brave mum-of-two will be VIP at Wigan's Race For Life after cancer battle

This year, for the first time, Cancer Research UK is inviting everyone – women, men and children – to join the Race For Life.

Claire, a former student at Winstanley College, will take part in the 5k in memory of her father Malcolm, who died in 2016 after developing a type of lung cancer.

She said: “I’m so proud to join this year’s Race For Life. My experience means I understand all too clearly why Cancer Research UK’s work is so important.

Claire Armstrong

“I’m so excited to take part in Race For Life and join such a formidable force of supporters who are so motivated to make a difference. I’d encourage everyone to join me.”

Claire works as a Cancer Research UK-funded scientist carrying out research into bowel cancer in the department of chemistry at the University of Liverpool.

She is part of a team developing a way to create drug-carrying particles to improve the way chemotherapy drugs are carried around the body. In doing so, the team hopes to avoid getting healthy tissue caught in the cross-fire of the treatment, reducing the side effects.

Claire, who lives in St Helens, studied A-levels in maths, chemistry, biology and physics at Winstanley College before going to study chemistry at the University of Liverpool.

Claire said: “In my second year at university, my dad was diagnosed with a type of lung cancer. By my fourth year he had passed away and he never got to see me graduate.

“It was just after he died the opportunity came up to apply for a PhD funded by Cancer Research UK and after seeing how cancer had affected my dad it just felt like the right thing to do.

“I think he’d be incredibly proud to know he’s helped to motivate me to pursue a career to help others. I want to give something back for the treatment he received.

“When I meet people who have lost a loved one to cancer or been affected by cancer I know what it is like and it’s my goal to help to find more treatments and kinder treatments so that less families have to go through what my family did.

“I’m sure Haydock Race For Life will be emotional thinking about my dad and seeing all the other participants who have been affected by cancer and reading their back signs to see who they are running for, but it will also be a good way to remember our loved ones and help make a difference.

“Fund-raising campaigns like Race For Life are so important to help fund vital research.”

Sarah Hunter, Cancer Research UK’s Haydock Race For Life event manager, said: “We are very grateful to Claire for her support.

“By following Claire’s lead and joining the Race For Life in Haydock, people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Our Race For Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

To enter Race For Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.