Cannabis farm cop jailed

An ex-police officer and seven others have been jailed after police seized almost £85,000 worth of cannabis.

Daniel Aimson, 36, of Ullswater Road, Astley, pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office and production of cannabis.

Daniel Aimson, centre, with George Parkinson, Hussain Mozahem, Jonathan Vaiders and Richard Grady

Yesterday he was put behind bars for six years and four months.

Aimson also used his role as an officer with Greater Manchester Police to acquire four driving licences for criminal use by the criminal enterprise.

Deputy Chief Constable Ian Pilling said: “The group jailed was actively involved in large-scale cannabis production, and we were able to seize it before it ended up on our streets.

“Aimson, who was a police constable at the time, abused his position and the trust placed in him as a police officer for criminal gains.

“GMP expects the very highest standards of all its officers and staff. They should be honest and act with integrity and should not compromise or abuse their position.

“We are appalled by the actions of this officer, who has allowed his greed to get the better of him.”

Aimson was dismissed at a Special Case hearing on Friday, February 24.

Three men from Leigh were also jailed yesterday after earlier pleading guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis.

Jonathan Vaiders, 28, of Jaffrey Street, Leigh was sentenced to four years in prison after also pleading guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Hussain Mozahem, 25, of Findlay Street, Leigh, got three years in prison and George Parkinson 30, of Ullswater Street, Leigh was jailed for two years and four months.

Richard Grady, 31, of Park Road, Hindley was jailed for 20 months.

Three other men from Manchester, Rhyl and Huddersfield were also jailed.

The farm was discovered in 2016 when GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit launched an investigation into the large-scale production of cannabis and on June 16 search warrants were executed at two unoccupied commercial properties on Railway Road in Leigh.

Officers discovered cannabis farms in both properties and seized 160 plants worth £84,500, hydroponic growing equipment and found that the electricity meter had been bypassed.

Detectives discovered that the group had been operating these two cannabis farms and they were arrested and later charged for drugs offences.