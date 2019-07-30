Capture your favourite place in Wigan and enter our special photographic competition

Fairhurst Accountants are proud to once again sponsor the Wigan Borough in Photos competition, which highlights what a great place Wigan is to live.

The borough of Wigan has stunning scenery, wildlife and architecture; now's your chance to showcase the borough in a picture perfect image and win a great prize too.

Capture your favourite part of Wigan and enter the competition

There's £100 High Street shopping vouchers to be won, plus a framed print of the winning photo courtesy of Fairhurst Accountants.

A message from the sponsors, Fairhurst Accountants:

This is our fifth year of sponsoring the competition and we are always very impressed with the creativity of the photographs which bring out the real beauty in some of our well-known and not so well-known local places.

We hope that this year Wigan inspires even more people to enter the competition.

As an accountancy firm, we obviously spend much of our time looking at financial details for clients.

Although we love what we do, it is a welcome change to be part of this imaginative and visual process and to recognise the obvious talent and ability the local community have, to create such amazing images.

We are always keen to take part in local initiatives and to help people account for their potential.

We find the ‘Wigan in Photos’ competition particularly interesting, as it gives the whole community the opportunity to take part.

As technology advances, many pictures will be taken on smartphones and tablets, as well as cameras - some on impulse and others with much planning.

This is what makes this competition special and we would like to congratulate everyone who takes part.

Good luck to all!

Visit www.fairhurstaccountants.com or follow @fairhurstwigan on Twitter

How to take part:

Capture a photograph of your favourite place or scene in the Wigan borough.

This is open to readers of any age.

The only requirement is that the picture must be landscape shape.

Send in your entries to:- Wigan in Photos, The Promotions Department, Wigan Observer, Wigan Investment Centre, Waterside Drive, Wigan, WN3 5BA.

Or simply email competitions@lancspublications.co.uk with Wigan Borough in Photos in the subject field.

A selection of the top entries will appear in the Wigan Observer and the shortlist will be selected by a readers' vote.

A panel of judges will decide the overall winners.

Closing date Friday 6th September.