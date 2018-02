Firefighters were called to a blaze in the borough last night after a car was abandoned and set alight.

A crew from Atherton fire station was called to reports of a blaze on a dirt track in Common Lane, Tyldesley, at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday February 26).

On arrival, they found a Ford Focus on fire. The car had been abandoned, but it is not known if the fire had been started deliberately.

Crews attended the scene for approximately 30 minutes while the flames were extinguished.