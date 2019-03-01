Car and towed caravan collide at Wigan road junction

A motorist was lucky to escape with minor injuries after his car was in collision with a suspected stolen caravan being towed by a truck in Wigan.

Eye witnesses report that the truck jumped the lights at the Beech Hill Avenue/Gidlow Lane junction in Beech Hill at 10pm on Thursday.

The wreckage of the caravan at the Beech Hill Avenue/Gidlow Lane junction

A Ford ST2 Turbo hit the caravan side-on causing most of it to become detached from the trailer and smash into the traffic lights.

The car ended up on a grass verge while the truck drove off still towing a small portion of the caravan.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman confirmed that a collision had taken place and that the driver of the Ford, while hurt, was well enough to be taken to hospital in a friend's car.

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.