Car completely destroyed by fire

A car was totally gutted in a blaze which is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to Shelley Drive in Abram at around 3am on Friday.

They found a Toyota hatchback well alight and were unable to prevent the flames destroying the vehicle.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using hose reels.

The incident was immediately thought to be suspicious and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) will be asked to look into it.

There was no danger of the fire spreading as the car was parked on a road away from any properties.

The fire service was at the scene for around an hour.