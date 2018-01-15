Car crash leaves large hole in the side of a house in Wigan

Emergency services have been called to crash in which a car veered into the side of a house, leaving a large hole in the brickwork.



Firefighters were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Enfield Street in Pemberton, just after 2.40pm this afternoon (Monday).

On arrival they found that two cars had been involved in a crash, in which one had veered off course into the side of an end terraced house.

Police were also called to the scene and are investigating the incident, although it is currently believed that neither vehicle was travelling at excessive speed.

According to firefighters, both parties were "shook up" but neither the drivers nor passengers sustained any serious injuries.