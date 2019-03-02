Car crashes into front of Wigan pharmacy

Emergency services were called when a car crashed into the front of a pharmacy on Saturday morning.



The red vehicle went into Hawkley Pharmacy, on Carr Lane, Hawkley Hall, at around 11.10am.

It is thought no-one was hurt in the crash

A police spokesman said the driver, who was a man, got out of the vehicle and was being checked by paramedics, but did not appear to be seriously injured.

No-one else was believed to have been hurt in the incident.

Emergency services remain at the pharmacy as they work to remove the car and secure the building.