Car crashes through window of disused shop

A car ploughed through the window of a shop which was under renovation in a town centre.

Emergency services were called to Market Street in the centre of Hindley at around 11.30pm on Thursday.

They found a Nissan Micra completely embedded within one of the units.

Remarkably the car had suffered little damage and the building was not affected structurally either, although the large front window had totally shattered.

Fire crews checked the scene to make sure the unit was safe.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were also at the scene.

It is believed two people were in the car but both had left the area by the time the emergency services arrived.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.