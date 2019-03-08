Car dumped and set alight on Wigan street

A car was dumped and set alight on a Wigan street this morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Bradshaw Street, Whelley to find a Vauxhall Corsa in flames.

It was found in the entrance of a site where renovation work is being done, close to scaffolding.

A concerned resident raised the alarm, and one crew from Wigan arrived at 9.30am, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to tackle the blaze, which was believed to have started in the engine.

Despite their best efforts to salvage the car, it was described as "written off".

Police have been informed about the fire, although it is unknown whether an investigation will take place.