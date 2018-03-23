Car fire being treated as arson

A car was torched in a fire believed to have been started deliberately.

Police confirmed the incident on Ennerdale Road in Astley is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called shortly after 12.10am on Friday.

Police officers had already spread a powder extinguished over the vehicle by the time the crews from Leigh fire station arrived but firefighters put extra water on the car.

They then used a thermal-imaging camera to ensure the flames were completely out.

Police say a window was also smashed at a property on the street in the incident.

No-one was injured.

The police and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) have now launched a joint investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 17 of March 23, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.