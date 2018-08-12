Car found overturned on Wigan street with no one inside

An investigation is underway after a car was found overturned and abandoned on a Wigan street.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene on Rectory Lane in Standish at around 5am this morning (Sunday).

The vehicle was discovered overturned on the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing by a recovery truck driver who was passing on his way from another job.

Watch manager Gareth Gray said: "We got a call to say there were possibly people inside the car, which we believe was a white Dacia.

"There were bottles of beer inside the car so the people may have been drinking.

"Anyone who was in the vehicle will more than likely be injured."

Firefighters conducted a full investigation and search of the surrounding area.

Police were also called to the incident and are now investigating.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 101.