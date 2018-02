Firefighters have battled a deliberate blaze after a car was torched at a Wigan farm.

Hindley fire crew were called to reports of a burning vehicle dumped at Willder Farm on Edge Green Lane in Ashton late on Saturday night.

Police have been informed of the incident, which happened at around 11.30pm, after firefighters discovered the blaze to be deliberate.

They used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.