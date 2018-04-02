Car ploughs into front of Wigan house

Three people had a lucky escape when a car crashed into the front of a house.



A man and a woman were sitting in the front room of the property on Darlington Street East, Wigan, when the white BMW ploughed into it at 11.30pm on Sunday.

Simon Connor, crew manager at Wigan fire station, said: "They were sitting in the front room in the terraced house when a car crashed into the front of it, knocking the bricks and making a huge crack in the wall."

Both the people in the house and the driver were shaken but unhurt.

Firefighters from Wigan were joined at the house by a technical rescue unit from Leigh, as well as the police.

Mr Connor said: "On arrival we looked at the damage and thought it hadn't made the building unsafe. We called for the building inspector. The fire service remained on scene until he had been and decided it was safe to live in.

"Due to the hole at the corner of the door, we made it safe and weather-tight. We plugged the hole up the best we could to make sure it was nice and safe and keep the damage due to the weather to a minimum."

They used salvage sheets inside the house to fill the hole caused by the crash.

It is understood that the driver of the car was breathalysed at the scene and was not found to be over the drink-drive limit.