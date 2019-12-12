Car ploughs into front of Wigan post office

A car ploughed into the front of a post office in Wigan in a dramatic incident earlier this week.



The fire service was called after the vehicle ended up embedded in the front of the unit on Carr Lane in Hawkley Hall.

Police incident

The incident occurred at around 2.50pm on Tuesday.

Fortunately no-one was injured and, despite initial reports that the post office had suffered “significant” damage the branch was able to re-open for business as usual on Wednesday morning.

It is the second time in a matter of months that there has been a collision on that row of businesses as a car crashed into the front of the pharmacy just a few doors away in a remarkably-similar incident earlier this year.

The fire service said no-one was trapped in the car while the Post Office confirmed its staff had escaped unharmed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at Hawkley Post Office Tuesday afternoon.

“Fortunately no one at the branch was hurt in the incident and the post office is open for business as usual today.”

The organisation suggested that the car had mounted the pavement before striking the building.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) also attended the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Two fire engines went to the collision but were only there for around 20 minutes.

This week’s incident had notable similarities with a red car crashing into the front of Hawkley Pharmacy on the same road in March.

No-one was seriously injured in that incident.