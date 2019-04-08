Car ploughs into parked vehicle on Wigan road leaving trail of wreckage

A Wigan road was left strewn with debris after a car ploughed into a vehicle which was parked.



Emergency services were called to Poolstock Lane to deal with the wrecked vehicles at around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Fire crews at the scene on Poolstock Lane

They found a black Ford Fiesta had collided with a stationary Suzuki Ignis and a house wall and a telegraph pole had also suffered damage.

The people in the Ford had left the scene by the time the emergency services got there.

Fire crews cleared up the debris and also cut some telephone wires left hanging low across the road.

There was only a slight obstruction to the route so the road did not have to be closed.

Police are now investigating the incident.