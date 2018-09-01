Car's roof cut off after crash in Wigan

Firefighters were forced to cut the roof off a car after it collided with a bus in Wigan.

Crews from Wigan station were required to undertake a delicate rescue operation after the crash in Dorning Street last night, just before 7pm.

Five people were said to be passengers in the car and paramedics advised that a female casualty, aged 19, should be carefully removed from the vehicle, as she had suspected spinal injuries.

Crew manager Simon Connor said specialist cutting gear was used to remove the roof.

Police had sealed off the road while the operation was underway and the teenager was eventually taken by ambulance to hospital.