Car swerved off road into a garden following collision in Wigan

Disaster was avoided after a car collided with a tree and street signs before coming to a standstill on someone’s garden in Wigan.

The BMW 3 Series ploughed into “for sale” signs put outside the home and narrowly avoided a Range Rover parked on the drive when it careered off course on Bickershaw Lane.

The car spun out of control, and the force of the collision caused the car’s axels and parts of the suspension to come off into the road.

One firefighter from Hindley attended the scene with police shortly after 10pm on Sunday February 10.

Two small trees damaged by the collision were taken down and signage was cleared from the road to make the area safe.

No-one was injured as a result, and enquiries are still on-going into what caused the collision.

Anyone with more information should contact police on 101.