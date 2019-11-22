Cars are being damaged as bitter parking row grows in Wigan

Staff at a Wigan security firm have had their vehicles vandalised as frustrations over parking in the area boils over.

An angry Swinley resident has taken matters into their own hands by covering vehicles in a greasy, oily substance which has proven very difficult to clean off.

Parking permits have been issued by the council for healthcare professionals visiting Wigan Infirmary to park nearby on Wigan Lane, Springfield Street and Monument Road, with the town hall recommending they vary which streets they park on to avoid too much disruption on any one particular street.

Neighbours say too many cars in the area are causing gridlock and congestion, and that the permits are being “abused” on a daily basis.

Letters from residents to the council, seen by the Wigan Observer, revealed that some were preparing to take “drastic action” if the local authority did not resolve the issue, and one mysterious resident has taken to vigilantism by vandalising vehicles in a bid to deter too many people parking nearby.

Sue Lynskey is one of two employees at Wigan Lane-based Pier Alarms, to have permits to park in the area, but have had their cars defaced several times, including three times in the last week.

Peter Jackson, director at Pier Alarms, said: “It started in June. When the girls went out to their cars, they found a substance poured on them.

“It came off but, when it rained, it smeared all over the windscreens. Fluid wouldn’t get if off, so it was a danger to other people on the road.

“We didn’t know what to do about it. If they parked on Wigan Lane it was happening, and if they parked on Monument Road it was still happening.”

He added: “It happened last Monday, again, and last Wednesday, and also Friday. It is pure vandalism because it’s wrecking the paintwork.

“We think it might be chip fat, it’s very greasy and oily. And when it rains, it completely blurs the windscreen and needs wiping off with a cloth. To start taking matters into your own hands is risking getting into big trouble.

“If people think visitors to the hospital shouldn’t get permits, they should be reporting it to the council, not taking things into their own hands.”

Sue, one of the employees whose car was targeted, said: “It’s annoying, more than anything. You finish work and then you find this stuff all over your windscreen.

“If you try putting your wipers on, it makes things really cloudy. It’s just dangerous.

“I just couldn’t understand why it keeps happening. It’s getting to the stage where it’s getting difficult to get off the paintwork, it’s all sticky.

“It happened three times last week, I don’t know what they’re using but it’s horrible stuff. They covered every single window, and it’s almost impossible to get off.”

Dave Lyon, assistant director for environment and housing repairs, said: “Given the concerns raised, we have spoken to Pier Alarms and arranged for two members of staff to park in an alternate zone.

“With regards to the issuing of permits to staff who are required to attend properties in controlled parking zones as part of their duties, such as carers and medical visits, we do ask them out of courtesy to vary the streets in which they park to help ease the issues and concerns raised by residents in the affected streets.”

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.