Six cats have died following a cattery fire in the borough.

Reports of a fire at cattery in Boston Grove, Leigh were made at 8:25am this morning, and fire engines from Atherton and Leigh Fire Stations attended the scene to find the cattery alight.

Firefighters used jets to combat the flames, and a male and female were treated by trauma technicians before being passed to paramedics.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.