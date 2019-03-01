Catwalk beauty looks you can buy

Looking for some catwalk beauty inspiration? Katie Wright's guide to the spring/summer 2019 trends starts here...

1. Pink

Pink lipstick may be an eternal beauty classic, but it’s all about rose-tinted eyes for spring, from chalky pastels at Marc Jacobs and Brandon Maxwell, to raspberry hues at Rodarte (where models’ hair was also festooned with pink roses) and flashes of neon at Mark Fast.

The most wearable example? At Giorgio Armani, a divine dusty rose was washed over eyelids and lips to create a beautiful monochromatic look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Shadow Singles Baby Cakes, £8, Selfridges

2. Glitter and shine

Think glitter is only for the festive season? Think again - the spring catwalks make a strong case for year-round sparkles with graphic winged eyeliner looks at Halpern and Valentino, plus the delicate dusting of silver shimmer at Simone Rocha and Missoni.

The metallic foil-covered lips at Jeremy Scott and Thom Browne aren’t quite so wearable, but an iridescent lip gloss is a more low-key way to try the trend.

Too Faced Glitter Pop Eyeliner Fairy Queen, £16, Cult Beauty

3. Bold eyeliner

You’re going to need a steady hand if you want to recreate spring’s coolest eyeliner looks, including the super-sharp double wing at Peter Dundas and the ‘floating flick’ seen at Rochas.

Not sure you’re up to the task? Burberry’s brown smoky wing is an easier proposition, as is Dior’s splodgy ‘dancing eyeliner’.

Rimmel Wonder Wing Eyeliner Black, £3.99 (from £5.99), Superdrug

4. Big brows

Consider the pencil brow trend erased: Big, bushy eyebrows ruled on the SS19 catwalks, seen everywhere from Miu Miu and Moschino to Jil Sander and Stella McCartney. This look is about enhancing what nature gave you with a microfibre gell.

Maybelline Brow Drama Sculpting Mascara, £5.99, Boots

5. Vertiginous hair

The most hair-raising trend of the season was, quite literally, the sky-high barnets.

As well as pastel bouffants seen at the Matty Bovan show, the most extreme example was the rigid, spiked up ponytails at Ashley Williams. Buns are having a moment as well (is that the Duchess of Sussex Effect again?), from neat ballerina styles at Burberry to big and messy at Olivier Theyskens, while Fendi and Dion Lee’s relaxed styles were somewhere in between.