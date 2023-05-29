Cause of late night Wigan lorry blaze is under investigation
An investigation has been launched after the cab of a 20ft truck burst into flames in a Wigan compound.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th May 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th May 2023, 07:50 BST
The blaze was well established by the time a crew from Wigan fire station arrived at the scene in Orpington Street, Pemberton, at 11.30pm on Sunday May 28.
The flames were a threat to another vehicle parked close by and a nearby building but the firefighters, using high pressure hose reels, managed to prevent them from spreading.
Crew manager Simon Pheasant said that they also stopped the fire from engulfing the HGV’s trailer.
Investigators were returning to the scene this morning to ascertain what caused the blaze. Police have not so far been involved.