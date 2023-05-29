The blaze was well established by the time a crew from Wigan fire station arrived at the scene in Orpington Street, Pemberton, at 11.30pm on Sunday May 28.

The flames were a threat to another vehicle parked close by and a nearby building but the firefighters, using high pressure hose reels, managed to prevent them from spreading.

A general view of Orpington Street where fire broke out in the cab of a truck

Crew manager Simon Pheasant said that they also stopped the fire from engulfing the HGV’s trailer.