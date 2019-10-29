CCTV footage examined as boy hit by truck near Wigan school remains critically ill

Police are examining CCTV footage as they investigate how an 11-year-old boy was hit by a truck near a school, leaving him critically injured.



An investigation is under way after the serious incident on Scholefield Lane, Scholes, close to St Catharine's C of E Primary School, shortly after 3pm on Monday.

Scholefield Lane was closed for several hours on Monday as police launched an investigation

The youngster is understood to have suffered serious injuries to his upper body and was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool by the North West Air Ambulance.

Police said his condition remained critical on Tuesday morning.

A statement on the school's Facebook page, which was posted at 5pm on Monday, said: "As staff, we would like to thank the many parents and adults who offered support during this afternoon's incident at home time."

Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and Scholefield Lane was closed for several hours on Monday, between the junctions with Manchester Road and Scholes, while the investigation took place.

The collision was captured on CCTV, so police say they do not need to appeal for witnesses.

No arrests have been made.