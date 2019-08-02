Chance to win Gandalf's staff from Lord of the Rings signed by Ian McKellen

Film fans can win a piece of history graced by one of Wigan’s most famous sons.

The Dukes Theatre in Lancaster has launched its Gandalf’s Staff Lottery: a chance for the public to win a handcrafted stick used in the venue’s 2016 outdoor production of The Hobbit signed by Gandalf himself – Sir Ian McKellen, star of the smash-hit Lord of the Rings films.

Director Victoria Firth said: “We’re delighted to give our audiences and fans of Sir Ian the chance to own this one of a kind piece of Dukes history, and raise much-needed funds for our park show at the same time.”

The winner will also receive a framed photo of Sir Ian’s signing it on a visit earlier this year.

Proceeds will help buy equipment for outdoor performances. Tickets are available until September 18.