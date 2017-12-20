Charities boosted by restaurant's festive market

Seasonal magic was sprinkled over a waterside Wigan pub restaurant as it hosted its second community Christmas Market.

The Boathouse at Appley Bridge hosted the three-day event which raised money for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Stalls were hosted by local organisations selling bespoke hand-made products, ranging from wooden toys to quality home-baked Christmas cakes and Yuletide floral displays and wreaths.

Santa was in his grotto on the Saturday, there was a carol concert from the neighbouring St Theresa’s RC Primary School and there was also music from the Old Hall Brass Band and Appley Bridge singer Danny Fallows.

More than 20 different Christmas ales, gins and mulled wines were served.