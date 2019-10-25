Charity event in Wigan raises ‘incredible’ £4,500 in aid of good causes

People dug deep to reach a rising total of £4,500 in the third annual Borron Shaw charity event.

The evening, held at Holland Hall in Up Holland, invited people to support local charities who, without donations, would not be able to continue essential work.

Company director Steven Ball, who co-MC’d the event with co-director Stephen Tickle, said: “These events are all about giving something back to those charities and those people who give up thousands of hours of their own time to make a real difference in our community.

“To be able to raise more than £4,000 in one night, which will see them continue in their missions, is an incredible feeling and our thanks go to all who bought tickets; donated raffle and auction prizes; and spoke at the event to remind us of the importance of supporting local causes and what charity really is.”

The event supported three charities: Friends of Orrell Station, who have volunteered more than 1,700 hours in the two years since being founded; Greenslate Community Farm, which is a project run to help people with learning disabilities, mental health and substance misuse issues; and State of Mind, which is a programme aiming to improve the mental health, wellbeing and working life of rugby league players and communities.

Among the speakers was former Wigan RL professional Danny Sculthorpe. He drew on his own experiences of ill-mental health, losing a friend and teammate who took his own life, and the importance of speaking about how you feel.

Danny said: “State of Mind is a mental health and wellbeing charity that looks after, particularly men, and we go out to school, colleges, universities, the police, and to the workforce, and most of our work is now done in construction.

“A lot of real alpha-male type businesses where men think that they can’t speak about how they’re feeling, which I think is a load of rubbish to be honest.

“We’ve spoken to more than 70,000 people and we’ve been told by 70 men that by the session we deliver, we’ve actually changed their mind on taking their own life, which for me is unbelievable. If I can do this job for the next 50 years and save one life, then I believe I’ve done my job. But for it to be so many in such a short time, is amazing.”

Auctioned at the event were items including a holiday, a signed Stephen Gerrard photograph and a television, with others winning a Trafford Centre voucher, a shirt and football donated by Liverpool FC and much more in the raffle.

In total, Borron Shaw’s annual charity event has raised more than £14,500 and supported other causes including The Brick Project, the Wigan-based charity that offers services to the homeless and those in poverty or facing debt crisis.

To find out how you could get involved with next year’s charity event, email orrell@borronshaw.co.uk