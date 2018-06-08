Charity ride to give disabled Wigan girl her own bike

A brave little fighter with cerebral palsy is set to be given her own set of wheels to aid her mobility.

Supporters of little Skye McCombs have pulled out all the stops so she can benefit from a specially-adapted bike, which will help to strengthen her muscles.

The five-year-old from Ince has certain difficulties with walking and the bike is seen as an invaluable aid as she looks to become more independent.

Her mum, Nicola Kirkpatrick, who lives in Ince, said: “Her doctors said that it would really help with her muscles and we looked into how much it might cost.

“The bike we wanted was priced at £1,849 so I put a message on social media and it just progressed from there really.

“We set up a Just Giving page and then family and friends, and her school, all became involved, as well as local supermarkets, making a number of donations for draws.”

Staff and pupils at Ince CE Primary held a non-uniform day and took in other donations, before handing over a £612 cheque to Nicola.

In a letter home to parents, school leaders explained how youngsters and their parents could help the cause.

The letter added: “Skye has some physical difficulties and can’t walk due to this, but would love to be able to ride a bike.

“A specialist bike has been recommended to aid her mobility by her specialists, which will help with her coordination and muscle control.”

And after their mammoth fund-raising effort, a school spokesman said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our parents, carers, community and staff, who have donated towards Skye’s special bike.”

“I thought it was going to take a bit of work to raise the money but I never realised that everyone was going to get involved,” said Nicola.

Her twin sister Summer, elder sister Leah, aged six, and teenage siblings Emily and Jodie are on hand to help out.

Nicola, 36, added: “The bike will really help her along and ensure that she can lead a more normal life.”

The bike has now been placed on order with specialist suppliers Quest, after the fund-raising total was reached. Engineers have already taken the appropriate measurements and they will adapt the bike for Skye’s requirements before the family takes delivery of the finished article, which is expected to be in a couple of weeks time.