Child involved in collision with car in Wigan

A young boy was struck by a car during the morning rush hour on a Wigan road.



Police were called at 8.40am today (Friday) to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a nine-year-old boy, at the junction of Beech Hill Avenue and Rose Hill Avenue.

An ambulance was called to the scene but the boy did not suffer any serious injuries.

The driver of the car - a grey BMW - remained at the scene. Police say there have been no arrests and that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.