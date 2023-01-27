Child rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on busy Wigan high street

Emergency services were called to High Street in Golborne at around 12.15pm on Friday to help the child.

The youngster’s injuries were not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “A car collided with a child, causing injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“The child was taken to hospital and no arrests have been made.”

The road was closed in both directions from School Street to Stirrup Fold, causing delays,

Arriva Buses put a diversion in place and passengers were asked to check before they travelled.

Golborne High Street where a child was hit by a car

The firm tweeted: “Due to a police incident, service 360 is diverted via East Lancs Road, Stone Cross Lane, Golborne Road, and Lowton Road, omitting High St and Bridge St, Golborne, until further notice.

