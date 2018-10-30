Child rushed to hospital after being hit by car

A four-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car this morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 10.40am today (October 30) in Wigan Road, Leigh, close to the roundabout with Nel Pan Lane.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed it had responded to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A boy - believed to be four years old - has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. An air ambulance was called to the scene but was not used.

Police are currently attending the scene.

A statement from Wigan Council said: "We are aware of an accident in Leigh at the top of Wigan Road near The Tamar pub. There may be some congestion so please do bear this in mind when travelling."

