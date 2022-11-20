Police have so far not released details of the incident, but eye-witnesses say a car travelling south on the M6 flipped over and burst into flames.

The crash happened at around 5:50pm in wet conditions and blocked the motorway in both directions for some time, with hold-ups continuing overnight.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway continue to be blocked for emergency surface repair, but traffic is now said to coping well.

Police are expected to release details of the crash later this morning.

It is believed four people, including the child, were in the vehicle when it overturned.

Motorists trapped in the tailbacks between junction 29 (Preston) and 28 (Leyland) took to social media overnight to condemn "heartless" drivers who used the hard shoulder to get around the incident.

One said he had taken dashcam footage of the drivers and would be handing it to police.