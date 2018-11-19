Christmas is coming as parade rolls into Wigan town centre

Wigan’s early Christmas celebrations continued yesterday when Father Christmas paraded through the town centre.

The annual Santa parade passed through the town centre on Sunday afternoon, to the delight of scores of families who turned out to join in the festivities.

Father Christmas meets people gathered in Wigan town centre for the parade

Pulled along by his trusted reindeers, Father Christmas and his sleigh set off from Mesnes Park, heading onto the high street before stopping in Believe Square.

Many excited children then had the chance to meet the big man himself, as well as his reindeers.

The parade was followed by a sack full of entertainment and performances from local community groups, a street theatre troupe and a Christmas pipe band.

The free event came off the back of last week’s annual Christmas lights switch-on.

Crowds lined the streets of Wigan town centre

Former X-Factor and I’m A Celebrity star Jake Quickenden was the headline act on the night.

He chivalrously gave the honour of turning on the lights to Evana Parkinson, a little Wigan girl with a heartbreaking chromosome disorder.

And despite some sections of the event over-running, it was nonetheless a fun-filled spectacle to remember.

Find out more about some of Wigan’s upcoming Christmas events by visiting wigan.gov.uk.