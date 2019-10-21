City region celebrates a £600m boost

Investment designed to generate thousands of jobs, quality homes and excellent business spaces across Greater Manchester has topped £600m since the funds launched in 2015, says the area’s combined authority.

The local economy boost includes almost £440m committed for the development of around 6,000 new homes across nearly 50 sites in the city-region, as well as £150m injected into over 220 regional businesses, creating and safeguarding 8,000 jobs.

New investments continue to be made, and in future will support the drive to transform the area into a zero carbon city-region by 2038, 12 years ahead of national targets.

GMCA continue to encourage new applicants for funding, with a shift in strategy, prioritising the key industries and housing priorities set out in the GM Industrial Strategy and Plan for Homes, Jobs and the Environment.

David Molyneux, Wigan Council leader and GMCA lead on resources, said: “Our Local Industrial Strategy, developed jointly with the Greater Manchester

Local Enterprise Partnership and agreed with Government, is one of the country’s first modern local industrial strategies.

“It is designed to deliver an economy fit for the future, with prosperous communities across the city-region and radically increased productivity and earning power.

“We want Greater Manchester to be a 21st century global pioneer at the centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading the world on health innovation, advanced materials and digital and creative industries.”