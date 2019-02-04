Class Act - snowy fun at Leigh South Community Nursery

This week we're at Leigh South Community Nursery where children are making the most out of the winter weather.

Kids at Leigh South Community Nursery have fun no matter what the weather is like. ma jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Leigh South Community Nursery have fun no matter what the weather is like. ma jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Leigh South Community Nursery have fun no matter what the weather is like. ma jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kids at Leigh South Community Nursery have fun no matter what the weather is like. ma jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more