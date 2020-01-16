Clean swans waiting for a return to wild after diesel spill at Wigan ponds

Swans saved from a polluted Wigan fishing lake after they were found smothered in oil, are still waiting to be returned to the wild.

The RSPCA were called to rescue the five birds after a diesel spill on Wednesday, January 8 at the ponds off Scot Lane, Martland Mill.

The swans were rescued after the spillage

Officers used a rescue boat to capture the affected swans and they were taken to be cleaned at the Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Now the birds have been cleaned and are recovering well, but a week later they remain at the wildlife centre as the water in the lake has still not been cleaned.

The RSPCA said they will either be returned to the ponds once they have been cleaned or another suitable site will be found for them.

Wigan Council said contractors are currently on the site cleaning up the spillage which they said is an “ongoing process” that will be “monitored daily”.

A spokesman said: “Council appointed contractors attended the site on Saturday, January 11 and installed absorbent booms/cushions/pads in accordance with a methodology agreed with Environment Agency for the clean-up. They returned to site on January 13 to change the absorbents and continue the clean-up.

“This is an ongoing process and will be monitored daily.”

The Environment Agency (EA) said it has been working with colleagues from the council who are organising the clean-up of the ponds.

The EA said it is still investigating the source of the spillage and that enforcement action could then follow.

A spokesman said: “EA officers have also taken samples from the pond and are working to analyse them to discover the source of pollution – if a pathway is proven enforcement action is likely to follow.”

The cleaning of the swans will be a welcome relief, however, as RSPCA chiefs said that if oil is not removed from waterbirds it reduces the natural waterproofing in their plumage.

The charity said this then leaves them at risk of dying from hypothermia - so it is vital that they are treated quickly.

The swans were cleaned carefully at the wildlife centre with washing up liquid and now await a welcome return to the wild.