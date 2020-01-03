Climate campaigner from Wigan manhandled by former government minister during protest speaks of being thrust into limelight

The climate protestor originally from Wigan who was manhandled at a high-profile dinner by a former government minister has spoken about the incident six months on.

Janet Barker made headlines around the world when she was grabbed around the neck by Mark Field, who was a Conservative MP at the time, after she and other Greenpeace activists disrupted a Mansion House black-tie event.

Ms Barker, who went to The Deanery CE High School on Frog Lane, and other protestors were at the event to demand more action on the climate emergency.

They entered the hall as the then-chancellor Philip Hammond was speaking but the campaign was swiftly derailed when Mr Field bundled her out of the room after forcibly seizing hold of her.

He was suspended from his Foreign Office role and later apologised before subsequently deciding not to stand for parliament again in the recent general election.

Six months later Ms Barker has spoken to the national press about the incident, saying she was pleased Mr Field was no longer involved in politics but suggesting it was the right decision not to make a formal police complaint about him as that would have overshadowed her message about the state of the planet.

Ms Barker told The Guardian: “When you are in that position, you don’t really realise what is happening.

“When I watched it afterwards, I was shocked.

“He has now resigned. He was an MP, a representative, in a position of power, of setting good standards, of responsibiity. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

“So I think that the right thing has come out of it.”

Ms Barker admitted it was disconcerting to start out involved in a climate protest and end up involved in an incident more related to the #MeToo scandal about the treatment of women by powerful men.

She also revealed many people had urged her to take the matter further.

However, having said at the time that the Greenpeace demonstrators were armed only with “peer reviewed science” about climate change that was what she wanted to focus on.

“My priority is the planet and the future of it,” she said at the time.

Mr Field had been due to face an investigation by the Cabinet Office but when Boris Johnson became Conservative Party leader the matter was dropped on the grounds it was an issue for the previous leadership.

Ms Barker now lives in rural Wales on a farm with her husband where they run an ethical business knitting items from Angora rabbit wool.