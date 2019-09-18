Climate rally in Wigan town centre

Wiganers are being urged to join millions of people around the world in a protest to raise awareness of climate change.

People are expected to walk out of their workplaces and homes on Friday to join young climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels.

Backed by young environmentalist Greta Thunberg the Global Climate Strike will see events held in many locations on Friday.

A small gathering will take place on Market Place, in Wigan town centre, starting at 12.30pm.

There will be a rally and leaflets will be handed out to make people aware of the campaign.

Workers and students are being urged to join the lunchtime protest.

Dave Lowe, a steward for Unison and member of Wigan Trades’ Council, said: “I would encourage people to come along. We have a climate crisis.

Humanity is under threat of extinction and spending half an hour protesting would go a long way to build a campaign to stop it.”

The Global Climate Strike will take place ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Monday.