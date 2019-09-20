Climate strike: Campaigners come to Wigan

Activists have today descended on Wigan town centre to raise awareness of climate change.

As part of a day of global action, an environmental protest is being held in Wigan town centre. People are invited to go along, perhaps on their lunch break, and take part.

Climate change activists in Wigan town centre

People around the world will be striking against climate change on 20 September and have called on as many people as possible to join them.

Strikers are calling for more to be done to curb climate change, urging governments and politicians to take the problem seriously.