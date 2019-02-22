Collision uprooted traffic sign and lamp post outside Wigan church

A car has come off a carriageway before hitting a traffic sign and lamp post, causing them to uproot outside a Wigan church.



The Peugeot hit the road sign first, tearing it from the ground before colliding with the metal post, which was also uprooted.

Luckily, the car managed to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians when the incident happened outside St Marie's Church on Almond Brook Road, Atherton.

A fire engine from Wigan was called to the incident shortly before 2pm today, Friday, due to electrical wiring from the lamp post and sign becoming exposed.

The female driver was already attended to by an off-duty A&E nurse by the time emergency services arrived at the scene.

She was unharmed, but taken away in an ambulance after her car received considerable damage to the bonnet.