Comic is sorry as ‘fat drunk’ invades stage

A comic apologised to his fans in Wigan after he was forced to cut short a gig following a stage invasion.

Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown was appearing at the DW Stadium as part of his 2017 tour when he was hit by hecklers.

On his Facebook site, he posted: “Didn’t have a good night in Wigan last night due to some big drunken bloke with no shirt on getting on the stage and ruining the show. My security got rid of him!.”

He apologised to those who attended the show, in the DW Fitness Lounge in the South Stand, and did not misbehave.

Brown added: “If you want to get drunk just buy a case of beer and a DVD and stay at home!”

One of those in attendance, Steven Eccleston, said he wondered why the performance ended abruptly.

“Hope this doesn’t put you off coming back to Wigan again,” he added.

The Yorkshire-born funnyman, now aged 72, has regularly sparked controversy with his blue material and has never been a TV favourite.

Though he did appear in the BBC’s League of Gentlemen under his real name, Royston Vasey.

He still has a loyal following, especially in the north, and already has Blackpool dates pencilled in for December 27 and 28.