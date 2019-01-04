Ancient Greece-influenced Blackpool mansion with lake, helipad, golf course, and tennis court on the market for £1.2m

From columns to the Olympic games, stone sculptures to wine, the Ancient Greeks were a pretty influential bunch. You alarm clock is Greek. So is what you do every time you vote. And so is a £1.2m Blackpool mansion with its own helipad.

Boasting as many rooms as Thessaloniki has syllables, Delwood is a five-bedroom detached mansion on the Fylde coast which pays homage to our Grecian brethren through everything from a pair of carved stone tigers to five acres of lawn space complete with a nine-hole golf course, a tennis court, and a private lake. Mini-Olympics, anyone?

Nestled (as much as a house boasting sporting provision to match a small leisure centre) behind electric gates and up its private winding driveway, the property also caters for those who travel in style: as well as the helipad, the home comes with an adjacent hanger the size of an ice hockey rink for when you fancy a drive instead and decide to leave the chopper at home.

With a facade framed by four 16-foot-high columns and porcelain tiled flooring in the entrance hall past the portico, the home is light and airy, with the bright whites of the central staircase perhaps a little more 21st century than Phidias might have wanted. But then again, who doesn't love glass stair balustrade panels?

After a mood-lit meal in the dining room, an ornate fireplace with marble heath awaits in the home's main lounge (which also features a couple of classic Ancient Greek busts, although they may be removed by the current owner... spoilsports) which also overlooks the sprawling front garden.

Sticking to the food theme - what more did the Greeks enjoy than eating, after all? - the home's integrated breakfast kitchen has granite work surfaces, a feature waterfall, and concealed lighting for when the natural light from the conservatory's glass ceiling doesn't quite do the job of a night and one still needs to find their way to the kitchen's wine fridge.

Outside, there is a range of slightly more relaxation-friendly amenities than the decidedly more sporty provision, with a sun terrace and barbecue area offering a few cherished places to unwind, while those brave enough to embark on the Odyssean trek across the lawns to the lake - described as "well-stocked" by the estate agents - will also find a fully-fitted clubhouse with a lounge, kitchen, bedroom, shower room, and veranda, as well as a boathouse/fishing lodge, because let's face it, there's no need to have one of each.

That would just be frivolous.

For more information, head to https://www.oystons.com/property-details/102633031583/lancashire/blackpool/marton-moss