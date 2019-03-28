Brave mum-of-two will be VIP at Wigan's Race For Life after cancer battle

A mum-of-two diagnosed with cancer just three months after getting married will take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race For Life to celebrate finishing her treatment.

Emily Makin, 28, of Pemberton, will speak on stage and be the VIP starter for the event at Haigh Woodland Park.

Emily Makin with two-year-old son Freddie

She will take part with her mother and aunt, with her husband AJ and sons Harrison, three, and Freddie, two, watching close by.

The family is encouraging others to take part, with men able to sign up for the event for the first time.

Emily said: “I’m so proud to join this year’s Race For Life alongside AJ and the boys. My family were a huge support when I was diagnosed with cancer and I couldn’t have gone through it without them. AJ and I have just celebrated our first wedding anniversary. It’s been a really tough year with my treatment so if we can get through this we can get through anything.

“It’ll be a very special moment to speak on stage as it will be four months since I finished my treatment. I can’t wait to join my mum on the course and cross the finish line together and then hug my boys. It will be a great day for a really important cause.”

Emily was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in July, after spotting a lump when her son Harrison climbed into bed for a cuddle.

She said: “I won’t lie, after my diagnosis my body felt numb. The tears slid down my face, but all emotion had left me. I wasn’t there. I didn’t take anything in. I was just a shell.”

She had a mastectomy to remove the tumour, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Emily posted videos on social media during her treatment to keep her family and friends informed, but also to remind people to keep an eye on any changes to their bodies.

Kirsti Thompson, Cancer Research UK’s Wigan event manager, said: “We are very grateful to Emily and her family for their support.

“By following Emily’s lead and joining the Race For Life in Wigan, people can make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Our Race For Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.”

Events will be held at Haigh Woodland Park on May 22 and Pennington Flash on June 2.

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.