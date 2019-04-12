Put a roof over the Wigan Athletic stars of the future

Wigan Athletic is on the hunt for kind-hearted families to temporarily house the club’s next generation of stars.

Promising young players are making the move to Wigan having joined the Latics academy, and the club is looking to place some of the players in a family environment whilst they are working away from home and undertaking their training and education with the club.

Latics are hoping to find digs for their new recruits in Orrell, Shevington, Standish and Standish Lower Ground, and will even pay any successful applicants who home the players.

The competitive rate (per week, per young person) will be paid for the right placements.

Each young person will need their own bedroom but families may offer more than one placement at the same time.

Families are expected to share the club’s values at all times and play an integral part in the personal and professional development of the young players.

Placements will vary from short-term to long-term, with some specialist accommodation offering short notice, limited accommodation for trialists or holiday cover for other host families.

But it will not be an easy task for the successful hosts.

Any applicant wishing to be considered will need to demonstrate they are able to share this commitment.

Homeowners will be required to complete a full assessment with Wigan Athletic before consideration can be made as to suitability, and this will include an interview and visits to the homes of the applicants.

The scheme will be run under a professional contractual arrangement. Hosts and any additional residents over the age of 16 will be required to consent to an enhanced criminal record check.

If you feel you could provide a young person aged between 16 and 20 with a good standard of personal accommodation within the family home, please register your interest by giving full details of your experience of providing supportive care, and details of the accommodation you can offer to jobs@wiganathletic.com. Applicants will be contacted in due course.